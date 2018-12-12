Q13 FOX Season of Giving

‘A Star Is Born’ tops SAG Awards nominations

Singer and actress Lady Gaga and director and actor Bradley Cooper attend a photocall for the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Cooper’s romance revival “A Star Is Born” has led nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards with four nods including best ensemble.

Nominations were announced Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, Calif., from the actors guild, one of the most predictive bellwethers of the Academy Awards. The other nominees for the group’s top award, best ensemble, were: “Black Panther,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”BlacKkKlansman” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“The Favourite” failed to crack that category, but its three leads — Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone — were all nominated.

Emily Blunt scored two nominations herself: one for her lead performance in “Mary Poppins Returns” and one for her supporting role in “A Quiet Place.”

The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 and broadcast live by TNT and TBS.