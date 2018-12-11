× Woman hit by car and killed in Puyallup crash

PUYALLUP, Wash. – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Puyallup Tuesday evening.

Police say she was walking around 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of River Road when a vehicle driving eastbound struck her. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened near a change in the speed limit of the roadway, Cpt. Ryan Portmann said.

Eastbound River Road will be closed at 18th Street and detours will be in place.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police are looking into whether or not the driver was impaired, Cpt. Ryan Portmann said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.