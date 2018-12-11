Stevens Pass Set to Open Wednesday

Stevens Pass, Wash. – The team at Stevens Pass Mountain Resort says they got slammed with ten inches of snow just Tuesday morning. That’s why you’ll see a warning for chains on tires from WSDOT. If you make it through the slippery, slushy, and icy conditions, there’s a winter wonderland at Stevens Pass Mountain Resort with opening day Wednesday.

Terrible weather for driving surely played a factor in multiple crashes including a jackknifed semi that blocked all lanes of US 2 near Skykomish diverting traffic from getting to Stevens Pass Mountain Resort with fresh snow covering the area.

“If you don’t have a four-wheel drive make sure you have chains several of you in that four-wheel vehicle that makes more parking for all of us,” said Stevens Pass Mountain Resort Vice President and General Manager Tom Pettigrew.

Slipper conditions didn’t stop a steady flow of snowhounds.

“Look at this snow? Why would you not want to be out here,” said snowboarder Dekotah Keough.

22-year-old Dekotah Keough couldn’t wait for opening day Wednesday so he’ll hike his way to the top considering chair lifts aren’t up and running until Wednesday. Staff tell us Stevens saw record breaking attendance numbers last year, so this year, they’re checking their to do list twice.

“The work really intensifies in preparing. Are we ready to set up mazes around the chairlifts? Are their radios charges? Do people have their uniforms issued? Do they have name tags?” asked Pettigrew.

It’s the little details to make opening day one to remember.

From the chair lifts…

“There’s various inspections that we’re doing. There’s required maintenance that we do to the grips, to the chairs, to the motors,” said Pettigrew.

To the ground…

“We do what’s called track-packing so we drive the cats around to capture the snow on the ground. Create pathways for our workers to get where they need to go,” said Pettigrew.

All things ensuring safety, like ski patrol working as a team on skis and on four legs. Olive the avalanche dog is nearly certified. Everyone ready for a safe season with plenty of fresh powder.

“I’ll earn my turns today and then I’ll just ride the lifts tomorrow,” said Keough.

And next season at Stevens Pass is even better. Vail just announced $34 million dollars in renovations for four of its resorts including Stevens Pass. So you’ll see two new chair lifts and renovations in all the dining areas.