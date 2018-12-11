× Seattle launches new on demand van service ahead of viaduct closure

SEATTLE – The countdown begins with 1 month away from the closure of the viaduct. The city of Seattle and King County announced a new pilot program hoping to get people out of cars and into public transportation.

About 90,000 vehicles drive on the viaduct everyday so we could be dealing with historic backups once it shuts down January 11th. The closure is being called everything from the viadoom, Seattle squeeze to the period of maximum constraint. In preparation for the closure Mayor Durkan announced a new pilot program on Tuesday costing Seattle $1 million.

West Seattle resident Michelle Banks is getting creative ahead of the viaduct closure. She has her transportation plan laid out.

“Bike, bus, light rail, bike,” Banks said.

Her new purchase is a foldable bike to help get her from West Seattle to Magnuson Park.

“We know we have to have more people using transit,” Mayor Durkan said.

With that goal in mind the city of Seattle announced a new on demand van service called Ride 2.

Starting December 17th, the Ride 2 mobile app takes West Seattle residents to and from the Alaska Junction or Seacrest Park. That way you can get on a bus at the Alaska Junction or hop on a water taxi at Seacrest Park.

“We have 20 King County busses on standby,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said.

But a new coalition called MASS that includes the Cascade Bicycle Club says they are worried Seattle is unprepared.

“This is a test for mayor Durkan on how she will support people to walk, bike and use transit,” Claire Martini of Cascade Bicycle Club said.

Martini says the city needs to pay attention to the 20 bus chokepoints MASS has identified. They are asking for more bus lanes and signal jumps.

But city and county leaders say they are bringing in additional resources like an extra water taxi and expanding free shuttle service to some transit spots. Still there is no question we are in for a rough ride. Durkan says it will be worth it in the end.

“When that viaduct comes down and we improve this waterfront the people in Seattle will have a collective gasp,” Durkan said.

The Ride 2 app is new to Seattle but it’s already being used on the Eastside. Launched in October Ride 2 has done about 1,600 rides on the Eastside.

But since Ride 2 is only catering to West Seattle drivers who usually come from the South or North of the viaduct will have to their commute with a lot of extra time.

The viaduct is being replaced with the new SR 99 tunnel which is set to open the first week of February.