Bacon cheese fries may be coming to McDonald’s next year

A cheesy, bacon-y addition may be coming to the McDonald’s menu next year.

Business Insider reports cheesy bacon fries are coming to McDonald’s across the nation in 2019.

Business Insider said it got the tip from an “employee with knowledge of the situation.”

“I’m afraid I’ll have to provide a cheesy no comment,” a McDonald’s representative told Business Insider in an email on Friday. “At this moment, our kitchens are bacon-ing something together. But we’re not yet ready to share the gouda news.”

Locations in Hawaii and California already have the fries on their menu.