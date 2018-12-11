× Activists, state agency hand out free Lyft rides at Seattle pot shop

SEATTLE — The state’s traffic safety commission is partnering with cannabis activists in an effort to reduce impaired driving.

Seattle Hempfest organizers and representatives from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) were at well-known Seattle pot shop Uncle Ike’s Tuesday handing out $20 Lyft vouchers.

A safety commission spokesperson called the “unusual partnership” a first between traffic officials and pot activists. They hope it encourages people to plan before they party.

Combined alcohol and drug use is the most common type of impairment in fatal crashes in the state, WTSC officials said.

The groups are headed east of the state tomorrow, and will be at Piece of Mind in Spokane.