Sumner Toy Box program benefits children in the community

SUMNER, Wash. -- Sumner Police Department helped spread some holiday cheer Monday with a toy drive benefiting families and children in need.

It's called the Toy Box program, and it's made possible thanks to donations from the community.

The goal of the program is to ensure every child in Sumner School District has a gift to open this holiday season.

"I think the best part is probably the part we never see, but thinking about them opening up on Christmas and having that surprise seeing that thing that they wished for that they thought they weren't going to get," Carmen Palmer, City of Sumner, said. "Just thinking about that is probably the best part."

The Toy Box program is coordinated by Sumner police, in partnership with Sumner-Bonney Lake Family Center and East Pierce Fire & Rescue.