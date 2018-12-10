Reindeer fire engine collects gifts for children in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Eastside Fire and Rescue Station 83 visited local neighborhoods to collect gifts for underprivileged kids, and rode in a festive reindeer fire engine.

Firefighters drove down neighborhoods with a fire engine decorated like Santa's slay and collected gifts for children of all ages.

The engine, which included reindeer antlers, was greeted by residents who were braving the rain and cold.

Station 83 was overwhelmed by the community's generosity, considering the weather conditions, and felt that residents really stepped up for those in need.

The families who donated showed the true meaning of the holidays, and demonstrated the act of giving rather than receiving.

Eastside Fire and Rescue partnered with Hopelink for Sunday's toy drive.