Police, FBI investigate neo-Nazis’ attack on Washington DJ

EVERETT, Wash. -- Authorities say the FBI is now involved in an investigation into an attack by several white supremacists on a black DJ at a tavern in Washington state over the weekend.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Monday that eight people — seven men and one woman — were arrested for investigation of assault, hate crimes and other charges early Saturday in Lynnwood. The sheriff's office identified all eight suspects as self-professed members of a neo-Nazi skinhead group.

Investigators said the group tried to take over the DJ's equipment, then beat him and stomped him while shouting racial slurs.

Sheriff Ty Trenary called the attack "disgusting." Court papers identified the suspects as being affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate watchdog group, identified one of the suspects as Travis David Condor. The center said Condor is a known white supremacist who was photographed at the Charlottsville rally which turned violent before it was dispersed by police.

Authorities say they believe the group, which included people from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Illinois and Oregon, was in Washington state to mark the anniversary of the death of a white supremacist leader on Whidbey Island in December 1984.

The bar's general manager, Jayson Baum, told Q13 that the suspects had not been seen in the minority-owned neighborhood bar before that night.

"For all this to happen, it’s really emotionally hurting, because we have nothing to do with anything except trying to serve our community, and for something like this to happen, it’s incredibly terrifying," Baum said.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the suspects have ties to white supremacist groups. Baum was also injured when he tried to intervene.