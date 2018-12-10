× Northwest ski resorts open as storm pummels Cascades

SEATTLE — Dust off those ski boots.

Most ski resorts in the area have announced they’ll soon be open for business.

With up to three feet of snow expected Tuesday for the Cascades, Stevens Pass, Summit at Snoqualmie and Mt. Baker Ski Area have announced the opening days.

Summit at Snoqualmie will open Summit West Friday.

THE WAIT IS OVER! We are very excited to announce that The Summit at Snoqualmie will open for the 2018-2019 winter season on December 14, 2018! More information at https://t.co/pMPZEi1VVh pic.twitter.com/gUQSxU1Fv7 — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) December 11, 2018

Stevens Pass and Mt. Baker will open Wednesday. Stevens Pass will run four lifts.

The wait is over! Stevens Pass will open this Wednesday, Dec. 12 for the 2018/19 winter season! We are planning on opening with 4 chairlifts: Hogsback, Skyline, Daisy, and Brooks, conditions permitting. See our snow report for more info: https://t.co/x8PImWJu6X pic.twitter.com/dqsKLaYyXt — Stevens Pass (@StevensPass) December 10, 2018

Crystal Mountain has been open part-time since Thanksgiving, and is now open daily. White Pass and Hurricane Ridge are the only nearby resorts that haven’t announced an opening day.