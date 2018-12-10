Northwest ski resorts open as storm pummels Cascades
SEATTLE — Dust off those ski boots.
Most ski resorts in the area have announced they’ll soon be open for business.
With up to three feet of snow expected Tuesday for the Cascades, Stevens Pass, Summit at Snoqualmie and Mt. Baker Ski Area have announced the opening days.
Summit at Snoqualmie will open Summit West Friday.
Stevens Pass and Mt. Baker will open Wednesday. Stevens Pass will run four lifts.
Crystal Mountain has been open part-time since Thanksgiving, and is now open daily. White Pass and Hurricane Ridge are the only nearby resorts that haven’t announced an opening day.