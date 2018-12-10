Leavenworth pays homage to JBLM soldier killed in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. -- Flags flew at half-staff across Washington state Sunday, honoring fallen Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army ranger, Sgt. Leandro Jasso, while friends, family and neighbors in his hometown of Leavenworth paid their respects.

A celebration of Sgt. Jasso's life took place at Cascade High School, where he graduated from in 2012.

The 25-year-old died while fighting in the Nimruz Province of Afghanistan in November. U.S. Army officials said he was treated at the scene and transported to the nearest medical treatment facility, where he died.

"Sgt. Jasso was a humble professional who placed the mission first, lived the Ranger Creed and will be deeply missed," said Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, Jasso's commanding officer.

Sgt. Jasso was assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. It was his third deployment to Afgahnistan, and he was serving as team leader.