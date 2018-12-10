× Inslee wants 100 percent clean energy in Washington by 2045

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to eliminate fossil fuels from the state’s electricity supply by 2045.

Eyeing a 2020 White House bid and undeterred by repeated setbacks in getting climate legislation passed in his state, the Democratic governor on Monday proposed an ambitious package of legislation aimed a tackling climate change.

The move comes a month after voters rejected a ballot measure to put a price on carbon pollution.

Inslee says people want climate action and their elected leaders to step up to prevent further harm to forests, air and communities.

Inslee is seeking legislation to require electricity from 100 percent renewable sources by 2045 and require fuel producers and importers to reduce carbon emissions associated with transportation fuels, among other climate initiatives.