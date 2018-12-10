Fife Police go on Santa Run to bring toys to kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- The annual Santa Run in Fife is back on thanks to the help of a local tribe.

Every year, the Fife Police Department hands out toys and candy to thousands of kids for the holidays for the Santa Run. But this year, it almost didn't happen because some donors weren't able to participate.

So the Fife Police Chief Pete Fisher reached out to the Puyallup Tribal Council for help. They were able to donate $5,000 to the police department to make the Santa Run possible.

"It is very fun and super rewarding," Fisher said. "Obviously, no one calls the police on their best day. So this gives us a chance to interact with people when we're all on our best."

This past weekend, officers went around the city dressed as Santa and passed out about 2,500 toys.

They will be back out next weekend for another Santa Run. You can follow their route on their Facebook event page here.