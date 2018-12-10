× Deputies seek info after man, 37, shot near Parkland tavern

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County detectives are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting a man early in the morning on Dec. 1.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, witnesses found a 37-year-old man in the middle of the street just before 3:00 a.m.

The man had been shot several times. He was found near 126th Street South and C Street South.

Detectives said the victim had been at the Haven Tavern shortly before he was found shot.

The sheriff’s department is seeking any information on suspicious activity at or near the tavern around the time of the shooting.