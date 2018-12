Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Firefighters in Bellevue were on the scene of a car wash fire Monday morning.

According to Bellevue Fire, the fire started at Elephant Car Wash in the 12800 block of Bel-Red Rd.

The big blaze was under control by 7:30 a.m..

It's unclear how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.