SeaTac city councilmember killed in car crash

SEATAC, Wash. — A newly appointed SeaTac City Councilmember is dead after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.

City officials identified 52-year-old Amina Ahmed as the person killed in a car crash at South 188th Street and 16th Avenue South just after 1 p.m.

An initial investigation showed Ahmed’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit a car traveling in the other direction, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the other vehicle has minor injuries.

Ahmed was unanimously confirmed to fill the City Council’s Position 5 vacancy in October.

In the short time Ahmed was on the council, her colleagues observed a big impact.

“She was a welcome addition to the council and brought a fresh voice and unique perspective to the city,” SeaTac Mayor Erin Sitterley said in a statement Saturday.

“She will be missed at City Hall and her loss will impact the entire community.”

Despite being a newcomer to the SeaTac City Council, Ahmed was no stranger in the community, having worked in the Human Services field there since 2002.

“We are devastated by the news of her passing,” SeaTac City Manager Joseph Scorcio said.

“Over the years, city staff has worked extensively with Ahmed. She was such a positive force and worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those she served.”

SeaTac Police are investigating the cause of the crash.