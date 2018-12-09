× Mical D. Roberts: Major Crimes Detectives seek suspect in King County home invasion murder

White Center — King County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help find 24-year-old Mical D. Roberts who is wanted for Murder. Major Crimes Detectives say they have identified him as the suspect in a homicide in White Center.

On November 19th, a woman called 911 from a bedroom closet in the 10000 block of 1 AVE SW at 7:39 pm and said a shooting was occurring. The 26-year-old victim died at the scene from his injuries.

Roberts is 6’5, 250 pounds, and is considered *Armed and Dangerous. He also has a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest. This is the most recent photo of him. It is possible he has shaved his beard now.