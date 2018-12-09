Mical D. Roberts: Major Crimes Detectives seek suspect in King County home invasion murder
White Center — King County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help find 24-year-old Mical D. Roberts who is wanted for Murder. Major Crimes Detectives say they have identified him as the suspect in a homicide in White Center.
On November 19th, a woman called 911 from a bedroom closet in the 10000 block of 1 AVE SW at 7:39 pm and said a shooting was occurring. The 26-year-old victim died at the scene from his injuries.
Roberts is 6’5, 250 pounds, and is considered *Armed and Dangerous. He also has a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest. This is the most recent photo of him. It is possible he has shaved his beard now.
Call 911 if you know his whereabouts or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound offers a $1000.00 reward for the tip that leads Roberts’ arrest and you will remain anonymous.