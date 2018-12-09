× Man arrested after robbery and carjacking attempts in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after a he robbed a Seattle business and then tried to carjack several drivers Saturday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department, around 2:40 pm, the suspect robbed a store near North 44th Street and Fremont Avenue North. He then left the scene and tried to carjack three or four drivers. Police said he also attempted to break into a building.

About 15 minutes later officers were able to arrest the suspect at North 39th Street and Bridge Way North. No reports of any injuries.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery and attempt burglary.