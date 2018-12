× At least one hurt in Renton drive-by shooting

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department reported at least one person was hurt during a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Southwest 5th Court. Renton police tweeted about the shooting just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said it’s unknown what condition the victim was in.

No suspect information has been released.

This breaking news story will be updated.