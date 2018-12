× One killed in Pierce County autoped crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 302 was blocked for several hours early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The highway has since reopened, according to troopers.

Washington State Patrol posted about the crash on Twitter just after 1:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what the pedestrian was doing in the roadway when he or she was struck.

Troopers did not release any information on the victim.