× One killed in Kent shooting, suspect considered armed and dangerous

KENT, Wash. — Police are asking the public for help in locating the person they believe shot and killed a 25-year-old man early Saturday in Kent.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South 240th Street.

First responders found the victim unresponsive. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but later died.

According to a press release, the victim’s identity has not been made available to the public.

Police said they believe the victim may have been in an argument with the suspect, 20-year-old Josue Rivera-Cruz, before being shot. Investigators believe Rivera-Cruz could have ties to the South Seattle area.

Police said Rivera-Cruz should be considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

You may also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Kent Police Department at 253-856-5808.