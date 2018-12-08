× Multiple people arrested in early morning bar fight in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office made several arrests after a fight broke out at the Rec Room Tavern in Lynnwood early Saturday.

Emergency dispatchers received reports of a fight around 12:40 a.m. involving 15 to 20 people inside the bar.

As deputies arrived to the scene, the suspects were seen leaving the scene. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Sergeant stopped one of the vehicles and arrested the six adults found inside.

Another vehicle was stopped in the area by officers from Lynnwood police and took more people into custody. Officers with the Everett Police Department also responded and provided mutual aid assistance to the call.

“According to witnesses, the suspects came into the bar and began harassing the disc jockey, who was an adult black male. The suspects were white and using racial slurs during the incident. Reportedly the disc jockey was assaulted and some of his equipment was damaged during the fight. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Witnesses also reported hearing reports of gunfire, but deputies have not yet confirmed those reports.

In total, nine adults have been arrested for Malicious Harassment, Assault, Malicious Mischief and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.