Macy’s National ‘Believe Day’ celebrates local teen

SEATTLE -- Macy's celebrated National Believe Day Dec. 7, donating $2 for each letter to Santa. The donations are aimed at helping children with critical illnesses.

According to a press release, between Nov. 2 and Dec. 24, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million, but the company pledged an extra dollar to the cause on Friday, up to an additional $1 million.

However, the event at the Macy's location in downtown Seattle had a double meaning -- to celebrate and surprise a local teen and "wish kid" who has been raising donations for his local food bank in Auburn.

