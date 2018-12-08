× Hundreds of toys donated at the annual Les Schwab Toy Drive

KENT, Wash. – The Annual Les Schwab Tires Centers Toy Drive makes sure to give kids a special Christmas.

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Les Schwab have teamed up to collect new, unwrapped toys for children in need during the holiday season.

Volunteers were collecting the donations at the Thunderbirds versus Everett Silvertips hockey game Saturday.

Les Schwab said it collects about 40,000 toys every year and all the toys stay in our local communities. This year, the distribution is in partnership with several local organizations and food banks.

You can donate to the Les Schwab Toy Drive now through December 15th by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at any Western Washington Les Schwab location.