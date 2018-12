RENTON, Wash. – Two people were hurt, at least one critically, after a vehicle hit them in Renton on Friday night.

Renton police said the collision happened in the 400 block of Rainier Ave. N.

One person was critical, and the condition of the second wasn’t immediately known.

There was no immediate word on who the injured people or the driver were, or what caused the crash.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.