Suspicious fire destroys Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. -- Fire ripped through a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall early Friday morning in Lacey.

Lacey firefighters told Q13 News that someone called 911 just before 3:45 a.m. and multiple agencies are at the scene. There were no reports of anyone being injured.

The Thurston County Sheriff says its detectives and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

A task force has been looking into attacks targeting several Kingdom Halls in the last year in Thurston County. A hall in Olympia was set on fire twice -- and destroyed by the second fire. In Yelm, shots were fired into the hall back in March. So far, nobody has been hurt in these attacks.

ATF agents have told Q13 News in the past that it's only a matter of time before someone is hurt or killed.

