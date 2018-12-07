Q13 FOX Season of Giving

Seattle police find weapons, cash, lots of drugs after arresting suspected trafficker

SEATTLE – Police arrested a man they called a “prolific drug trafficker” Thursday, and confiscated drugs, guns, money and a pill-press machine after serving a search warrant at his Seattle home.

Seattle police detective worked with Homeland Security and the King County sheriff’s office to arrest the 28-year-old man after they were told he was trafficking drugs, and counterfeit Xanax in particular.

The man was arrested without incident, and police said he admitted he had a handgun and drugs at his home. A judge issued a search warrant, and police found:

  • An industrial pill-press machine
  • 11,000 Xanax pills
  • 170 grams of powder cocaine
  • 17 grams of methamphetamine
  • A number of Ecstasy pills
  • Close to $1500.00 cash
  • A 9mm handgun
  • Body armor
  • 8 pounds of marijuana
  • Additional prescription medication