Santa Claus is coming to Lacey, early and often this holiday season

Can’t wait for Santa’s visit? Kids in Lacey don’t have to.

Jolly St. Nick was in town Thursday night with his elves from Lacey Fire District 3. He cruised around in a brightly lit Santa mobile and passed out candy canes. It won’t be his last trip to the area, either.

Residents hoping to catch a glimpse of Kris Kringle can even follow his travels digitally.

“We kind of launched into the social media era,” Lacey Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Cox said. “We have an app and you can follow Santa around on your phone and interact with us.”

Mr. Claus will be making the rounds until Dec. 19. After that he’ll have to get ready to deliver gifts to kids around the globe, of course.

Follow his travels here: www.glympse.com/!santamobile