× Plant store owners pull people through tree netting machine — by request!

NORWICH, England — A garden center in the U.K. is starting a new tradition. They’re pulling people through the tree netting machine — by request!

Owners at the Thorpe Plant Centre in Norwich, England say they’ve gotten so many requests that they’re making it an event! Now through Christmas Eve, people can make a small donation to be ‘netted’ like a Christmas tree.

All the donations go to The Teenage Cancer Trust.