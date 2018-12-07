Milder air on the way, plus showers possible for Seahawks game Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Icy cold continues through Friday morning, but mild air arrives this weekend and rain returns with mountain snow!

Friday starts out icy again with lows below freezing for ALL. Friday will be dry but the clouds increase by evening.

There will be a little rain overnight into early Saturday morning. The passes pick up an inch of snow early Saturday morning. Saturday will be dry and mild with lows near 38 and highs near 48.

Sunday brings in a series of fronts that last most of next week. That brings rain for the Metro and snow for the passes. The snow level stays below passes (with the exception of one period) all week so we could see some delays or closures as the snow starts to pile up as time goes on. The ski areas will be happy especially later next week

It is looking pretty damp for Monday Night Football and the Seahawks victory!