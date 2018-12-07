× Man arrested after shooting at Seattle homeless camp

SEATTLE – Seattle police arrested a 43-year-old man after a shooting at a homeless camp in the International District on Friday morning.

Police were called to the camp in the 1200 block of S. Weller St. just before 10:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

People in the camp told them the suspect was a man of Asian decent who had already left, as had the man who had been shot.

More officers came to the scene, and found two men matching the suspect description leaving in an SUV. They pulled it over, impounded it and confirmed with the witnesses that they had the right person.

The suspect was booked into King County jail for investigation of assault; drug charges; and an outstanding warrant. The 40-year-old man with him was booked on several felony warrants.

The victim walked into Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon to get treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot. Police are interviewing him to find out what led up to the shooting.