× Longtime bell ringer helps spread holiday cheer

EVERETT, Wash. – A longtime bell ringer for the Salvation Army is going above and beyond his duties during this holiday season.

Karl Wright has been greeting customers outside the Hoyt Avenue Post Office for more than a decade.

“He has been a bell ringer for 30 years, we are so grateful for his dedication,” said Patrick Melomey, Station Manager of Everett USPS.

The community and post office employees are very fond of him. His smiles have gone a long way over the years. People describe him as such a delightful person.

Sadly, his wife died two weeks ago. Even though he has gone through a recent struggle, there is not one day that goes by you won’t find his upbeat self out there doing what he knows best.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it,” Wright said.