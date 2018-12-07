× Local ‘Toy Experts’ reveal the season’s hottest toys

SEATTLE — Q13 News is teaming up with Les Schwab Tire Centers for our annual holiday toy drive, to help families struggling to buy gifts for their kids this holiday season.

Q13’s Ellen Tailor got a chance to talk to some local “toy experts” about what they’d like to see under the Christmas tree this year.

If you'd like to donate , you can stop by any Western Washington Les Schwab to donate a new, unwrapped toy, between now and Dec. 15.

Even Santa Claus himself has promised to donate!

In years past, you’ve helped bring over 40,000 toys to deserving kids in our community.