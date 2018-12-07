Hearing voice of verbally violent armed robber could be clue to help catch him

WANTED IN SEATAC —

King County detectives say a Subway sandwich shop robber terrified a worker — bullying him with words — even threatening to, ‘Blow his brains out.’

And this case is unique, in that the shop’s security cameras recorded sound — so you can hear the robber bark orders at the victim. Detectives are hoping someone listening to the video below will know his voice — and his name!

“Basically threatens to kill him if he doesn’t give him the money and orders him at one point to get on the ground and tells him to hurry up, give him the money, get on the ground, he’s not playing games and this clerk was afraid for his life and thought this guy was going to kill him,” said King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “I realize that the video of the suspect himself isn’t the best, but we’re hoping somebody recognizes his voice, because his voice sounds pretty distinct to me.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This was on Thursday, November 15th just before midnight. Detectives think he's black and wore a blue Seahawks hoodie with bright green stripes on the shoulders.

Detectives think he could be behind more robberies.

He never showed a gun, but threatened to have one and the victim really believed him.

If the suspects voice or anything about him seems familiar to you, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's always anonymous and you'll get a cash reward up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.