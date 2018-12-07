Gary Angell: Nationwide warrant for convicted identity thief, domestic violence suspect

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

His name may say it, but this Spokane County fugitive is definitely no ‘Angel.’

Gary Angell is wanted for charges of domestic violence assault and violating a harassment order.

He’s also got a nationwide warrant from the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on an identity theft conviction in Stevens County.

He’s 23 years old, 5’7” and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, download the P3 Tips App for free on your smart phone and submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.