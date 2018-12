× Fire at Thurston County house of worship

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Lacey.

Lacey firefighters tell Q13 News that someone called 911 around 4:00 Friday morning, and multiple agencies are on scene. So far there are no reports of anyone being injured.

