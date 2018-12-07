Douglas Gallup: ‘Dougie Fresh’ wanted after conviction for terrorizing women at gunpoint while son watched

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

No Father of the Year awards for wanted felon, Douglas Gallup, a.k.a. ‘Dougie Fresh.’

He was convicted of terrorizing his ex-girlfriend and mother of his young son last year — threatening her and pointing a gun at her friend inside her home in Richland — with his young son watching it all.

Now, he’s breaking probation on his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon and has a nationwide warrant for Escape from the Department of Corrections.

He has more domestic violence crimes on his rap sheet, as well as theft and illegally having a gun.

He’s 26 years old, 6’2” and weighs 168 pounds.

He was last living in Richland and has ties throughout the Tri-Cities.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you know where he’s hiding, or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers.