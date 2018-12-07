× Coyote crossing: Trail cam captures wildlife on new I-90 animal-only bridge

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The state’s new animal overpass got one of its first visitors this week. And it was quite a trot.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released video of a coyote safely crossing over new overpass just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

The passageway is the first in the state. It was built as part of expansive upgrades over I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass, with 15 miles between Hyak and Easton being revamped.

Contractor crews removed more than 2 million cubic yards of material and poured 153,000 cubic yards of concrete to build six new lanes – three in each direction – and 17 new bridges including two avalanche bridges.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The initial phase of the I-90 renovation also includes two wildlife underpasses at Gold Creek and one at Rocky Run. Those underpasses benefit not only terrestrial wildlife in the area, but fish species living in the creeks.

The passageways give animals a spot to cross I-90 without running over the busy highway. Deer have already been spotted using both the overpass and the underpasses.

Vegetation and cover is planed for the overpass, as construction just finished this fall.

WSDOT said it plans to update the public as more species use the overpass.