Beckett Smith: Skipping sentencing on conviction for badly beating teen at house party

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

Beckett Smith is wanted for skipping out on sentencing for an assault conviction in Benton County, where he badly beat a 16 year old boy at a house party in Richland last summer — punching the kid in the face a bunch of times and stomping on his head while he was down. Smith busted-up the victim’s face bad and broke several bones.

He’s also been convicted of drug possession.

He’s 19 years old, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds and has a tattoo of a compass on his stomach.

He was last living in Kennewick and has ties to Cle Elum in Kittitas County.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.