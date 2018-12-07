× 14-year-old arrested for University Place school threats

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday for threats he allegedly made to University Place schools over social media.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department officials said the boy from Curtis Junior High School threatened to bomb or injure students in the district. He acted alone, they said.

A 14 year old male student from Curtis Junior High School has been arrested for Threats to Bomb or Injure. The juvenile suspect is believed to have acted alone, and our detectives have determined that he had no access to weapons and the threat was not credible. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 7, 2018

On Thursday, the University Place School District told parents it was working with police to investigate threats made on social media. The schools remained open Friday.

An Instagram post mentioned Narrows View Intermediate, Drum Intermediate and the Curtis schools, threatening to “shoot up the school tomorrow” and saying “everyone is going to die.”

The post also had racist comments and made reference to the Ku Klux Klan.