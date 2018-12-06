× University Place School District investigating social-media threats

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – The University Place School District told parents it was working with police Thursday night to investigate threats made on social media.

An Instagram post mentioned Narrows View Intermediate, Drum Intermediate and the Curtis schools, threatening to “shoot up the school tomorrow” and saying “everyone is going to die.”

The post also had racist comments and made reference to the Ku Klux Klan.

“At this time, we do not know the source of the threat and are working closely with law enforcement in an effort to identify the individual responsible and to assess the credibility of the threat,” the district said in a message to parents.

The district said it planned to have an update late Thursday night that include plans for school Friday.