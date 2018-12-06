Suspects on the loose in Lacey after police chase, attempted carjackings

LACEY, Wash. – A man and woman are on the loose after a car chase with police and two attempted carjackings in Lacey on Thursday afternoon, police said.

It began with a welfare check of two people in a car in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 600 block of Sleater Kinney Rd. SE at about 2:30 p.m. Police said the people seemed to be under the influence of something, and they ended up speeding away northbound on Sleater Kinney before the officers could take action.

The man and woman crashed as they attempted to get on I-5 going the wrong way, and ran away from the wreckage.

Just before 3 p.m., the two attempted an armed carjacking at the Candlewood Suites near 3rd Ave. S.E. and College St. S.E. The victim fought off one of the suspects, and the other suspect fired the handgun. Nobody was hurt, and the pair ran away.

A few minutes later, they tried again outside a nearby medical building but again failed.

Police brought in a K9 unit and tracked them to an area near Martin Way E., but the trail was lost and police cleared the perimeter around 5:30 pm.

The man is described as a 5-foot-8 white man who is about 30 years old with a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing jean shorts and a Nike sweatshirt, and was carrying a handgun.

Police say they’ve identified the suspects based on the incident at McDonald’s, but they’re not releasing their names yet.