One sent to hospital after car collides with school bus in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – One person was sent to the hospital after a car and school bus collided in N.E. Tacoma on Thursday afternoon.

There was no word on the condition of the that person, nor any word on their identity.

Tacoma Fire said no students were on the bus at the time of the accident, which happened in the 1900 block of Marine View Dr.

Crews transported one patient from a car involved in a MVA in the 1900 blk of Marine View Drive. No students were on the bus at the time of the accident and one southbound lane is currently blocked. An alternate route is advised. pic.twitter.com/wKf8y1kftu — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) December 7, 2018

One southbound lane was blocked, and officials said to use alternate routes through the area.

There was no initial word on what caused the accident.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.