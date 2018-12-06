Missing Colorado mom has ties to Washington, phone pinged in Idaho

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Police are searching for a 29-year-old Colorado woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving.

Kelsey Berreth is the mother of a 1-year-old child. She was last seen Nov. 22 in Woodland Park, Colorado.

On Nov. 25, Berreth’s mom called the police to do a welfare check on the woman. When officers arrived, there was no sign of Berreth.

Woodland Park Police told EastIdahoNews.com that Berreth’s phone pinged near Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25. Idaho State Police put out a bulletin to be on the lookout for Berreth.

Kelsey’s brother Clint, who lives in Tacoma, told Q13 News they don’t know what could have happened to her. It’s unclear if there was any foul play, he said.

“We really have no idea, we don’t have any more information on it,” Clint told Q13 News. “She’s a flight instructor … never done anything like this.”

Kelsey Berreth is 5′ 3″ tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair. She was last wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and blue pants.

Anyone with information should call police.