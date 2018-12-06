Everett City Council passes single use plastic bag ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Everett will become the latest city in Washington to ban single use plastic bags.

The City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday night. It goes into effect in September 2019, giving city leaders a chance to do public outreach for residents and business owners.

Similar to other plastic bag bans already in place around Washington, the ordinance bars businesses from distributing single use plastic bags and charges 5 cents for each reusable paper or reusable plastic bag used at retail outlets.

The Washington Legislature will consider a statewide plastic bag ban when the legislative session convenes early next year. If it passes, the statewide law would supersede the local law.

Everett joins almost two dozen other Washington cities with a ban on single use plastic bags, including Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Edmonds.