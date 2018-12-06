× Card skimmers found on ATMs in Pierce, Thurston counties

DUPONT, Wash. — Skimming devices have been found at America’s Credit Union ATMs in Pierce and Thurston counties, according to a news release from the credit union.

Anyone who has used an ACU ATM is being urged to check their accounts for any unauthorized activity.

If unauthorized activity is found on your records, contact your bank or credit union immediately, as well as the major credit bureaus. If it is after hours, contact the 24-hour lost or stolen card line of your institution.

Equifax – Equifax.com | 800-685-1111

Experian – Experian.com | 888-397-3742

TransUnion – TransUnion.com | 888-909-8872

Skimming devices illegally capture identifying information from a debit or credit card’s magnetic strip, which is then gleaned from the device and used for fraud. Several of the perpetrators have been identified, and one is now in custody.

“America’s Credit Union maintains diligent protocols to ensure the financial safety of our members. ACU members have access to card controls on their cards and ID Theft Monitoring on our new checking account. Although we are federally insured, and your funds are covered, please remember to be vigilant and check for signs of tampering when you approach an ATM, fuel pump, or other device where you are using your credit or debit card,” said Kim Kingery, AVP of Digital Services.

This is the second time in the past couple of months that skimmers have been found in the South Sound region. WSECU announced that skimmers were placed at four of their ATMs in October. The affected ATMs were in Lakewood, Martin Way, West Olympia and Tumwater Town Center.