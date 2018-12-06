Bellevue police helps deliver donated furniture to families in transitional housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Since 2014, Bellevue Police Department has been helping people moving into transitional housing feel welcome in their new community -- starting with a furnished place to live.

Annually, officers assist in picking up and dropping off donated furniture at a residential community operated by Hopelink.

Hopelink, among other services, has two emergency family shelters, as well as transitional and long-term housing options in Western Washington.

According to the organization's website, "Housing with Hopelink is set aside for families with children under the age of 18 who are experiencing homelessness."

Officer Craig Hanaumi, with Bellevue police, said his department's partnership with Hopelink is just one example of how his team is helping build relationships with the community.

"Luckily my position allows me the luxury of a little more time to invest in building relationships and doing stuff like this and take full advantage of it by partnering with the organizations that are in our community," Hanaumi said.

For more information on Hopelink's housing services, click here.