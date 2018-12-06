Another icy morning, but ‘normal’ December weather returns soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We've got couple more icy mornings on tap, and then it is back to “normal December weather."

The stargazing is off the charts right now!

Thursday starts out frosty and sunny again with lows in the 20s. Thursday will be sunny and chilly, but nice. Enjoy!

Friday starts out icy again but the clouds increase throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will have some passing showers and a little snow up in the mountains.

Saturday will be mostly dry. It will be mild with lows near 40 and highs near 47.

Sunday looks wet and gusty with a big shot of mountain snow on the passes. Monday will be gusty with passing showers and more snow up at the ski areas, and this is exactly what they need!

Monday Night Football will have showers, and it will be breezy, but the Hawks will win!