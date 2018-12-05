× WSU provost is stepping down

PULLMAN — Washington State University Provost Daniel Bernardo is stepping down as the school’s top academic officer.

Bernardo has agreed to remain on the job until his successor is selected. He then will serve in a part-time position as special advisor to WSU President Kirk Schulz.

The university says it will conduct a nationwide search to replace Bernardo and hopes to have a successor appointed by the end of spring semester.

The provost oversees instruction and the hiring of WSU’s faculty and deans.

Bernardo has a doctorate from WSU and returned to the school in 2005 as vice president for agriculture and extension. He was appointed provost in 2014 and later served as WSU’s interim president before Schulz was hired in 2016.