Tyler Lockett surprises Auburn Riverside freshman with trip to 49ers game

AUBURN, Wash. - It always feels good when we can celebrate kids in our community who are working to make it better.

And that's what Q13 News was able to do Wednesday, with help from the Seattle Seahawks.

Auburn Riverside High School had an assembly about fundraising to support students and their families who may be struggling this holiday season.

To provide a little inspiration, we surprised them with a visit from Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

Then it was time to make one student's dream come true. We surprised freshman Maddy Lindsay, who we highlighted in August as one of our Changemakers.

Since she was 3 years old, every holiday season, Maddy has been making activity bags for sick kids at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Maddy's mother then joined us for another incredible surprise. Lockett announced that as a reward for her generosity, Q13 News is sending Maddy and her mom on a trip to California, combined with game tickets to watch the Seahawks take on the 49ers later this month.